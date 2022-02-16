Harriett Yates Loftus

Harriett Yates Loftus, 80, passed away Sunday, February 13th 2022 at home in Spring Lake surrounded by her daughter and granddaughter. Harriett was a lifelong Spring Lake resident.

Mrs. Loftus was a member of the Eastern Star, Ocean Chapter and was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church of Spring Lake

