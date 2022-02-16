Dream Factory sends youngster to Disney World

WALL TOWNSHIP – Jackson Croshaw, a 5-year-old resident of Hightstown, got his dream of going to Disney World revealed to him on Feb. 9 at Allaire Care in Wall, thanks to the Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore.

Allaire Care in Wall Township, which provides senior day care services to adults living in the surrounding areas of Monmouth and Ocean counties, donates their facility for the Dream Factory’s parties and fundraisers.

The celebration was in honor of Jackson and his family’s strength in managing the young boy’s severe health conditions, as the Dream Factory recognized him as a child deserving of a dream come true.

The Croshaw’s trip to Disney is Jan 26 to March 4 and they will be staying at the Give the Kids the World resort.

The event also featured a 50/50 raffle to raise money so the Dream Factory can give another kid a chance to experience their dream, whatever that may be.

After a few months of selling tickets, the lucky winner got to take home $5,700 while the same amount went to the Dream Factory.

Cluck U Chicken of Manasquan catered the event, and My Fairytale Dream donated the Mickey character.

