Brick police respond to fatal car crash, Ocean County Sheriff Officer killed

LAKEWOOD — Law enforcement entities from across the state are mourning the loss of Ocean County Sheriff’s Officer Brian Stockhoff, who died on Monday after a motor vehicle accident, reports said.

The single-car crash, which occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, happened on Shorrock Street outside Leisure Village, near the Brick Township town line.

Officer Stockhoff, 41, of Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. He was off-duty at the time. His 2005 Toyota Sienna crashed into a brick wall, authorities said. Lakewood Police and Brick Township police responded to the scene of the accident.

The incident caused a two-hour delay for students at Lake Riviera Middle School in Brick, which is just a short distance from the crash site.

Reports suggest that an investigation of the crash is still taking place, in coordination with Lakewood Police Department Traffic Safety Unit and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

“On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we mourn the loss of Ocean County Sheriff’s Officer Brian Stockhoff,” the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Please keep Officer Stockhoff and his family in your thoughts and prayers during the difficult days ahead. We will miss our brother Brian!”

