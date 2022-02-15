Point Beach schools to make masks optional starting March 7

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach School District will transition to a mask optional policy in all school buildings on March 7.

“We will be following the governor’s anticipated lift of the mask mandate and make a mask optional practice in district,” Superintendent William Smith announced during Tuesday evening’s board of education meeting, held in The G. Harold Antrim Elementary School auditorium.

“I think that’s exciting for a lot of our staff and students. I know a number of our guests at the board meetings have been inquiring about that for some time,” said Mr. Smith. He added that further state guidance on COVID-19 protocols is anticipated and will be shared with the school community.

Until March 7, the masking mandate remains in effect, so a Point Pleasant Beach police officer was present at Tuesday’s meeting, enforcing the requirement, which was again read by board president Sherry Finn at the start of the session.

Board member Elizabeth Boyle again ignored the mandate and remained maskless, as she had done at two previous BOE meetings.

“The board does not have a comment on that,” Superintendent Smith told The Ocean Star. “That would be an individual response.”

