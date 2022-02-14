William Ludlow

William Ludlow
William Ludlow, aka ‘Deadhead Bill, 66, passed away at home in Belmar on Saturday January 15. He is survived by his two brothers, John and Gary, his sister Carol, his two nephews, Kevin (and wife Kristine) and Bryan, as well as his two nieces, Trista and Jenna.  
 
Bill worked at the Shoralan

