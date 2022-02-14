Brielle Elementary School to make masks optional on March 7

BRIELLE — Brielle Elementary School has issued updated pandemic protocols in the wake of Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement that the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted on March 7.

In an announcement emailed to parents on Feb. 11, the school stated that the school will transition to a mask-optional building starting on Monday, March 7. But that is subject to change if COVID-19 cases should trend upward unfavorably, the letter cautioned. Parents may choose to have their child continue to wear masks, if so desired.

In addition, as of Monday, Feb. 21, the school will no longer require any student/staff who is an in-school close contact or non-household close contact to quarantine. However, unvaccinated individuals who are close contacts in the household setting will still be required to quarantine for five full days.



Additional details of the updated policy, including social-distancing guidance, are expected to be issued from the state departments of health and education and will be shared when available, the letter stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor’s announcement lifting the mask mandate came as case numbers in New Jersey continued to drop sharply from the highs driven by the omicron variant.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.