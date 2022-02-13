Thomas A. Thomas

By
Star News Group Staff
-
95 views
Thomas A. Thomas

Thomas A. Thomas, 80, Stuart, Florida, formerly of Brielle, New Jersey, passed away on February 11, 2022 after a long illness. Tom was born in 1941 at his home in Redford Township, Michigan. Tom and Marne (Gregory) were married in 1966 in York, Pennsylvania and enjoyed a long and loving marriage of more than 55 years

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.