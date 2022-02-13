Arthur Garfield Buist

Arthur Buist

Arthur Garfield Buist, 81 of Pemberton and formerly of Jefferson Township, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 with his daughters at his bedside.
Arthur retired from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection where he was a computer programmer for over 20 years. He was a devout Christian and theologian and an advocate

