Wall schools announce end to mandatory mask protocol March 7

WALL TOWNSHIP- In a letter to the Wall Township Public Schools community, superintendent Tracy Handerhan announced that effective Monday, March 7, WTPS would adopt a mask optional protocol, in keeping with the lifting of a state mandare effective that day.

The announcement follows Governor Phil Murphy’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate in schools earlier this week.

Ms. Handerhan states in the letter that additional New Jersey Department of Health guidance is forthcoming and describes Wall Township’s district-wide COVID-19 data trend as “favorable.”

According to the Monmouth County Health Department, Wall Township had recorded 45 positive COVID-19 cases between Feb. 3 and Feb. 10.

WTPS recorded 20 positive cases among students and one staff member during the same period.

Since September 2021, WTPS recorded 713 positive COVID-19 tests among Students and 190 staff members.

