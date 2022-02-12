Former Manalapan HS coach Gurrieri eyed as next Wall football coach

WALL TOWNSHIP — According to the most recent agenda posted for the Feb. 15 Wall Township BOE meeting, former Manalapan High School head football coach, Ed Gurrieri, has been recommended to coach Wall High School’s varsity team.

If hired, Mr. Gurrieri would succeed Anthony Grandinetti, who was placed on leave, along with athletic director Thomas Ridoux and two assistant football coaches last November, during the emergence of a hazing scandal that later resulted in juvenile criminal charges against several members of the Wall varsity.

Mr. Gurrieri stepped down from the head coach position at Manalapan in 2020, After 23 years of coaching the School, where he built one the most successful football programs in New Jersey.

As one of the more successful high school football coaches in the state, Mr. Gurrieri had a 109-35 career record with Manalapan, along with a .757 winning percentage

Wall High School football also saw its share of success Mr. Grandinette, with a 36-14 record over five seasons, including a Central Jersey Group III title during the 2019 season and the number one ranking in the Shore Conference during the coronavirus-shortened season in 2020.

