Joseph W. Rufolo, 74, of Manasquan, and formerly of Clark, New Jersey, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Joseph was born in Newark to the late Anthony and Ann Marie (nee DiBella) Rufolo. He had resided in Clark for many years where he raised his
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>