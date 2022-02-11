Carl R. Baron, 95 of Manchester, NJ entered into eternal rest on January 28, 2022. He was born on September 4, 1926. Carl is predeceased by his parents S. J Vincent Baron and Johanna Muller Baron, a brother, John Baron, Anita Moxley Baron (mother of his children) and Betty Jane Rizzo Baron, his wife of 40 years. He and Betty spent half the year in Scottsdale, Arizona, half in New Jersey.

Surviving are his children, Carol Kyle (husband Kenneth Kyle), John (Jack) and his wife Barbara O. Baron, their three children Jennifer, Gregory (his wife Kristin Stitcher) and Elizabeth (her husband Robert McLaughlin,) great-grand son Grant, and his daughter Barbara S. Baron.

At 18 years old, Carl joined the United States Navy and served in WWII in Subic Bay in the Philippines from 1944-1946. He was called to active duty to serve in Korea, in 1951-52. He was a station announcer at WBGO in Newark. He graduated from Seton Hall University, and sold advertising for The Newark News, The Red Bank Register, and The Elizabeth Journal. He was a lifelong sports fan of the NY Giants, the San Francisco Giants, and the NY Rangers.

Many may remember his time serving as umpire, coach, manager, and President of the South Wall Little League. He was also the “Voice of the Crimson Knights” football games for 13 years. He will be sorely missed.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM with a service at 5:00 PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to St. Jude’s or The Wounded Warrior Project.