Townhouse application rejected in 4-3 planning board vote

BRIELLE — A change-of-use variance for a proposed townhouse project at 628 Higgins Ave. was rejected Tuesday by the Brielle planning board in a 4-3 vote.

The 1.3 acre parcel of land situated between Higgins Avenue and Route 35 southbound is currently occupied by a beverage store and farmers market.

Planning board members Jay Jones, Stephanie Frith, Christian Siano and Charlie Tice all voted againist the variance, while Corinne Trainor, James Maclearie and Karen Brisben voted in favor of the proposed townhouse variance.

Mr. Siano said, “I am actually opposed to the use variance for the fact that they are only coming with multi-family townhouses and I feel that without including a retail professional component as well as residential, the applicant’s proposal is too much of a deviation from the zone, which becomes a detriment to the ordinance.”

Fellow board members Mr. Jones, Ms. Frith and Mr. Tice agreed with Mr. Siano’s comments.

Planning board member Mr. Maclearie said, “I am not against the use. I know it is a change of use and all that and I am OK with that part. The layout and plan, I want to throw it out and start fresh to be honest with you. Not just because of the deficiency in parking, but because of the height and because of the number of units.”

The applicant is M&D Two LLC, whose principals are Charles Messina and Carmine DeRosa, co-owners of La Mondina Restaurant in Brielle. The property at 628 Higgins Ave. is owned by Anthony and Catherine Grieco.

Mr. DeRosa later told The Coast Star, “It’s a shame… There have been quite a few people who wanted to develop the property, but residential is really the only use that makes sense. It’s not even just that, but it sounds like the community really wants that site to be developed.”

