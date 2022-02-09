Recycling changes from weekly to bi-weekly schedule

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough of Bradley Beach has changed its recycling program, switching the rotation from a weekly to bi-weekly schedule. The changes were announced during a Feb. 3 virtual town hall meeting, less than a week before their Feb. 9 start date.

The short notice drew criticism from some residents participating in the public comment portion of the virtual session.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 9, recycling will be picked up on Main St. and in Zone 1 [Lake Terrace Ave. to LaReine Ave.] and starting on Wednesday, Feb. 16, recycling will be picked up on Main St. and in Zone 2 [Brinley Ave. to Bradley Blvd].

“We are shifting our recycling from a weekly to a bi-weekly schedule. We are also opening up the recycling yard, an additional 8 hours and 2 extra days so people have more access to the yard,” said Mayor Fox.

“On bulk, they will be picking up on a schedule on Thursdays. Each home will have the ability to have their bulk out six times a year, and we will continue to accept appliances and electronics at the yard and we’ll make some special accommodations for certain appliances.”

The mayor cited several reasons for the changes, including a drop of 40 t0 45 percent in trash volume during the off season.

A recording of the town hall can be accessed through the borough’s YouTube channel, Bradley Beach Video, or on the borough website, bradleybeachnj.gov.

