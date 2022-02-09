Library display celebrates Black History Month in Belmar

BELMAR — The Belmar Public Library has created an eye-catching spread in celebration of Black History Month.

The story wall features stories of local, regional and national African Americans, and their contributions to the history of the United States. While the wall highlights notable, familiar names such as Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Barack Obama, the most compelling aspect of the spread are the names that are not as widely recognized.

“Belmar had a sizable and vibrant African American community, up until the 60s. A lot of them here were scientists, military, engineers, and they were working for the military over at Camp Evans” in Wall Township, said Luis Pulido, assistant at the Belmar Public Library.

“There’s a lot of African American history in Belmar. The community is not as robust as it used to be years ago, but during the wartime especially, and post-war eras, there was a vibrant community here, and they did a lot of things.

“[The story wall] highlights people of national stature, but we also have a lot of local people, people who have lived in Belmar in the past, who used to work over at the military base.”

The story wall was assembled and brought to life by Johanna Roper-Robinson, the vice president of the board of trustees of the Belmar Public Library. Ms. Roper-Robinson also had the honor of putting her own family on the list of unsung Black trailblazers.

The story wall will be on display at the Belmar Public Library, located at 517 10th Ave., for the month of February.

