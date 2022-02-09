InfoAge to host divers from the R.M.S. Lusitania expedition

WALL TOWNSHIP — The InfoAge science center has announced a one-day special event on Feb. 26 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. featuring divers who recently explored the undersea wreck of the R.M.S. Lusitania, hosted by N.J. Historical Divers Association.

Diver Joe Mazraani and Surface Support Team Member Jennifer Sellitti were part of a crew of eight who set out to Ireland to explore and document one of the world’s most historically significant shipwrecks, R.M.S. Lusitania In August of 2021.

Diver Joe Mazraani and Surface Support Team Member Jennifer Sellitti will share with N.J. Historical Divers Association the team’s journey to Lusitania.

The presentation will include photographs, video, and a photo display by Diver/Photographer Joseph St. Amand.

In addition, they will premiere the final cut of Lusitania’s Legacy, a film created and produced by expedition Diver Rick Simon and Jennifer Sellitti. The film debuted with live narration at the Boston Sea Rovers Film Festival in October of 2021, but this will be the first time the final cut is shown.

