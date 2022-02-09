Affordable housing talks move forward

BRADLEY BEACH — Mayor Larry Fox and borough council members discussed affordable housing efforts in Bradley Beach during a workshop meeting on Tuesday.

“We’ve been working on this for some time and we’re poised to begin the process of introducing ordinances and really taking the next steps.” Mayor Fox said.

Pat Tucciero, of the Weiner Law Group and Jennifer Beahm, the planner working for Avakian Engineers, have been working with the administration since 2021 in formalizing this affordable housing plan at the borough, and making it operational.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Beam informed the borough that she provided a draft detailing vacant lands in Bradley Beach to the Fair Share Housing Center, which concurred that Bradley likely has a lower obligation in terms of the number of units going forward, but they have not agreed on final numbers.

The borough has recently been working with Mary Beth Laudergan. The Special Master is a term that is given to someone appointed by the court who has a background in affordable housing.

“That was a key piece of information, because we need to have that partnership with the courts as we deal with the fair share housing center and we develop our plans,” said Mayor Fox.

The borough is now in the process of coming to an agreement between all parties on a realistic development potential [RDP]. In simple terms, the number of affordable housing units that the town is going to have to provide going forward.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.