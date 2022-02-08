Council approves contract for new borough website

BAY HEAD — A new website is in prospect for Bay Head, following the borough council’s approval of a contract for its creation and implementation.

According to Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. the contract is with CIVICPLUS.

“They are known to have government websites, not just throughout the country but in New Jersey as well geared towards government entities,” Mr. Pannucci said. “That’s an update that the council is looking forward to, having an updated website with a newsletter attached to it.”

He added that the council hopes to provide recordings of its meeting available to the public on the new website, as a part of the initiative to boost public involvement.

“We are in the process of getting multiple quotes to redo our audio and visual to have our meetings videotaped,” Mr. Pannucci said. “We have three quotes. We do want to get a few more to get the best price possible.”





