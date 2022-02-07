Patriot Plunge participants brave the cold to boost LIFT Fund for Veterans

SEA GIRT — The Patriot Plunge drew big turnout Saturday, as participants braved chilly temperatures on the beach and in the water to benefit the LIFT Fund for Veterans at Coastal Habitat.

The inaugural event, which was held at beach on Beacon Boulevard at 10:30 a.m., was also dedicated this year to the memory of State Trooper Juan Fajardo, a Sea Girt resident, who died in a motorcycle crash while he was off duty last Nov. 9.

In announcing Saturday’s plunge last month, Coastal Habitat’s executive director, Heather Schulze, praised what she called an “ongoing collaboration” with the Sea Girt 5K and the Sea Girt Recreation Department.



“We thank all those that are participating in this event – by plunging, sponsoring, donating, or raising awareness – to raise much needed funds to help address the housing needs of veterans in our local communities,” Ms. Schulze said.

