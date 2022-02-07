Intermittent closures on Glimmer Glass Bridge, through Thursday

MANASQUAN – Monmouth County has announced that the Glimmer Glass Bridge will be closed intermittently beginning Monday, Feb. 7 through Thursday, Feb. 10 to perform testing and engineering evaluation of existing bridge components.

The bridge will continue to operate normally for marine traffic but will close for five to ten minutes at a time to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. Bridge operators will remain on call 24/7 to ensure safe marine travels.

“We apologize for any inconvenience these closures cause to those traveling in the area,” Mr. Arnone said. “Our crews will work as quickly as possible to minimize disruptions to traffic.”

