Murphy announces March 7 end to face mask mandate in schools

TRENTON — The requirement for face masks to be worn in New Jersey school buildings will end March, 7, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. He cited “the dramatic decline” in the state’s COVID-19 cases.



The lifting of the mandate also applies to childcare settings within New Jersey.

“This is a huge step back to normalcy for our kids,” the governor said.

He add, however, that individual school district administrations will retain the authority to impose their own mask requirement “should community conditions require.”

He also stressed that students or school employees who prefer to continue wearing face masks to reduce their individual risk for COVID-19, may continue to do so.

“We know that every parent wants to do what’s best for their children,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during the governor’s briefing. “So there may be parent who will want their children to continue wearing masks. And we want to respect those decisions as well.”

The governor’s announcement comes as case numbers in New Jersey continue to drop sharply from the highs driven by the Omicron variant.

Data presented during the governor’s news briefing Monday showed a day-by-day decline in new COVID cases statewide, from 4,354 on Feb. 2 to 1,714 on Monday.

The state’s positivity rate for COVID-19 tests dropped from 12.07 percent to 6.76 percent during the same period. Gov. Murphy that the rate was 34 percent a month earlier.

“Overall hospitalizations have dropped by one-third over the past week,” the governor said, from 2,929 on Jan. 31, to 1,910 as of Sunday, Feb. 6.

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths, which exceeded 100 per day from Feb. 1 through Feb. 4, were 80 on Saturday, Feb. 5, 18 on Sunday Feb. 6 and 15 on Monday. The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in New Jersey was 29,050 as of Monday.

LATEST VACCINATION NUMBERS



As of Monday, more than 2.8 million New Jersey residents had received booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, for an overall rate of 51 percent, a number that Gov. Murphy described as “way lower than it needs to be.”

An estimated 6.5 million residents had completed “full” vaccination protocols [both doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines] for an overall vaccination rate of 77 percent; and 7.7 million residents, or 90 percent had received an initial dose.

“While all the signs continue to point in a positive direction, we have to keep it that way,” Gov. Murphy said. “None of us should be taking anything for granted and none of us should be ready to let up.”

BELMAR BARBER AND SON HONORED

Noting recent COVID-19 deaths in New Jersey, Gov. Murphy also paid tribute to Vincent Apicelli Sr., 81, owner of the Belmar Barber Shop on Main Street, and his son, Vincent Apicelli Jr., 51.



Vincent Sr. died on Dec. 28; Vincent Jr. died on Jan. 29, both from complications of COVID-19. The younger man was also under treatment for Stage 4 multiple myeloma. Both were residents of Wall Township.

