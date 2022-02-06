Municipal Alliance and Chamber hold health fair at firehouse

POINT PLEASANT BEACH —Thanks to the Municipal Alliance Committee and Chamber of Commerce in Point Pleasant Beach, borough residents were able to take advantage of free medical attention during a health fair at Fire Company 2 on Friday.

Healthcare workers provided blood pressure checks, flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations and more. In addition, a number of organizations, including the Ocean County Health Department, participated by offering information on mental health, substance abuse recovery and other issues.

“We want to make this an annual event, where we potentially get bigger and invite more organization,” said Kristen O’Rourke, Quality of Life Director for Point Beach. “And really help foster a sense of health and wellness in the community in a holistic way, not just physical but also mental health and social health too.”

The event is the first in the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce’s “First Friday” series, which has local businesses and organizations celebrating a theme on the first Friday of each month.

The event is also the “unofficial kick-off” of the Mayor’s Wellness Campaign, a statewide initiative for local governments to promote better health for residents, whether it be physical, mental or social.

“It’s [the campaign] a commitment of the community to become healthier,” Ms. O’Rourke told The Ocean Star. “We’re trying to create healthier options for activities in Point Beach throughout the rest of the year.”

