Theodore Larsen Lund

Theodore Lund

Theodore “Ted” Larsen Lund, 84, of Manasquan passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Born in Jackson, NJ, Ted grew up in Jackson and Lakewood. He graduated from Lakewood High School in 1955 where he played baseball. After high school, Ted joined the United States Air Force serving

