Leslie Edward Gethard

By
Star News Group Staff
-
114 views
Leslie Gethard

Leslie Edward Gethard passed peacefully at home in Brick on Feb 2, 2022, with his wife, daughter, and son at his side.  Les was born on May 20, 1935, in Newark, New Jersey to Janet Dean and Harold Gethard. He spent his childhood in Iselin and graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1954.

He worked

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.