Snow disrupts alternate-side parking compliance and cleanup

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough was under 12 to 15 inches of snow following Saturday’s winter storm, but the biggest challenge to public works crews wasn’t the snow — it was the borough’s alternate-side parking ordinance.

“So what happened is, people who didn’t move their vehicles. It impacted us pretty bad,” said Borough Administrator Kimberly Humphrey.

“In the beginning of the storm, everyone parked on the south side needs to move to the north side, and everyone on the east side needs to move to the west side,” she said.

The borough counted more than 100 parked vehicles that did not observe the snowstorm parking ordinance. McCabe and Brinley were two of the worst streets where people didn’t move their vehicles, and tracts of land, up to half a block according to DPW, didn’t initially get plowed.

“People got plowed in and the plow couldn’t get as close to the curb. Going forward, if people move their vehicles as they are supposed to, or don’t park on the street at all, the town could get cleaned up a lot quicker,” said Ms. Humphrey.

