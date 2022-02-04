Point Beach PD promotes Kyle Grace to captain

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Lt. Kyle Grace was promoted to the position of captain of the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department during the mayor and council meeting on Tuesday night.

Mr. Grace was hired by the Police Department in 1997. He has served the Beach community in several capacities in his 24 years of service.

Mayor Paul Kanitra gave a sincere welcome to Capt. Grace as he begins his new position, stating on Tuesday, “The perspective that you bring to the table as a resident for so many years I think is going to help you incredibly a lot in this position, and the openness to working with the council — that is a huge plus as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Kanitra added, “We are looking forward to seeing where things go from here — you’re going to do great.”

Each of the council members, along with police Chief Robert Kowalski also congratulated Capt. Grace and wished him success as he begins his new role in the police department and in the community.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.