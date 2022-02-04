Lavallette beach badge sales begin Feb. 14

LAVALLETTE — Beach badges will begin to be sold for the upcoming 2022 summer season on Monday, Feb. 14 at the Lavallette Municipal Building.

Beach badge prices for the 2022 preseason sale will see season badges cost $55 per beachgoer, but during the season badges will cost $60. The price was changed from $50 to $55 for preseason and seasonal badges from $55 to $60 from the previous year to offset expected shifts in salary and wages currently anticipated for the 2022 beach season.

“February 14 will be the reopening of the badge office, you can go downstairs and purchase them in person,” said Councilman Michael Stogdill, chairman of the beach operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other badges that are on sale starting Feb. 14 include senior badges for anyone 65 or older, which are being sold at $20 per beachgoer and $15 for any totally disabled person with ID required.

According to the borough, there will be no charge for any and all disabled veterans of any military service and all military service personnel on active duty status with an ID required.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_lavallette]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.