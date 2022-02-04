Belmar borough hall reopened to general public

BELMAR — Borough Hall in Belmar has reopened to the public, after being closed for much of January due to COVID-19 precautions.

As of Jan. 31, all committee and governing body meetings have now reverted to in-person sessions in the municipal center. They had been held virtually since Jan. 10, when COVID concerns prompted officials to close the building to members of the public.

Mayor Mark Walsifer said that a deep sanitation of borough hall has been completed by the borough’s Department of Public Works.

“We had the robots that go around all the rooms. They are the ultraviolet robots, we have each room done,” he said.

A message posted on the borough’s Facebook page states:



“For those who do not want to or are unable to visit borough hall we offer many services online: pay your water/sewer and tax bill, purchase a beach badge, pay for your beach locker, apply for a rental or property sale C.O., renew your business registration, apply for a dumpster permit, sign up for recreation programs and more. Many of our applications and forms are also available on our website to download. Click on the Forms & Applications button. www.belmar.com.”

