Shoppers invited to ‘Show Us Your Heart’ at downtown scavenger hunt

Support local businesses on Main Street for Valentine’s

MANASQUAN — Feeling cooped up? Need a special gift for your Valentine? Look no further than local downtown shops.

Shoppers are invited to participate in a special “Show Us Your Heart” pre-Valentine event in downtown Manasquan and Asbury Park from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will highlight local merchants and mom-and-pop shops and will include a scavenger hunt that ends with each shopper receiving a small gift. An exhibition-hall and after-party for shoppers is planned at the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park.

The event is sponsored by the Jersey Shore, Manasquan and Asbury Park chambers of commerce and Gottlieb District 1906.

“It’s designed to give back to the local businesses at the Jersey Shore during the offseason, and to create intimate connections between consumers and business owners in the downtown districts,” said Fallon Schultz of the Gottlieb District.

“Show Us Your Heart will be couple-friendly, family-friendly and single-friendly for Valentine’s,” she added.

The shopping participants’ $5 donations will be “funneled right back into the business community through the chambers during this challenging time of COVID and the offseason,” she said.

The way it works is that shoppers will pre-register at showusyourheartevent.com on the Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce website for the scavenger hunt in Manasquan. Then on Feb. 12, registered shoppers will go to tables set up at PNC Park situated between PNC Bank and Batch on Main Street in Manasquan to pick up their scavenger-hunt packets containing the numbered hearts and various promotional items.

“We make it easy for you to participate,” Ms. Schultz said.

Shoppers will then browse downtown shops and search for one that has a matching numbered heart to receive a small gift from that shop.

“It gets the people downtown and walking around and shopping,” said Suzanne DiTulio, the Manasquan chamber executive director.

“Historically, February is a very slow month – it’s cold, and people are kind of wiped out from Christmas. So I am very happy that we were invited to participate because it’s a great event happening in a traditionally slow month. I think everything that will get people into our town is a help,” Ms. DiTulio added.

“We are going to have some entertainment, musicians playing guitar and singing in a few shops, so it’s going to be like a little party going on. It’s also right before Valentine’s Day, so you might see something cute you want to buy for your Valentine,” she said.

Details of the event will be provided in the packet, along with a N.J. Transit train schedule for the day, so shoppers can hop on the train to go to the events held in Asbury Park including a Valentine-themed public vendor market featuring local artisans, merchants and the businesses of Asbury Park, coupled with live music and performances, and an afterparty, also held at the hotel.

“Businesses will have the opportunity to showcase some of their items at the Berkeley Hotel,” said Evelyn Mars, executive director of the Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce.

“Having Manasquan and Asbury Park in our area, we thought it was very important for our businesses that have suffered through some tough times the past few years, to bring people to our towns to support our businesses. That’s why we are fully onboard with this event,” Ms. Mars said.