Militia Museum open in new space following move during pandemic

SEA GIRT — In new quarters, The National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey remains a popular destination in Sea Girt, after shutting down, moving and reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID initially closed us to the public, like most other public institutions in early 2020,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Walker, the museum’s director and curator.

“We were able to use that time to pack and move to our new location at the front of the National Guard Training Center.

“Now that we are back open to the public, we, like other state government operated buildings, require guests and employees to wear masks.”

Staff Sgt. Walker also noted that because of COVID-19 many of the museum’s docents have not returned due to health concerns or other medical conditions.

The museum, located at 100 Cap Drive near the entrance to the National Guard Training Center, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

