Jean Ann Dolce

Star News Group Staff
Jean Ann (Alexander) Dolce, 88 of Brick passed away peacefully on Sunday January 30, 2022 at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick. Born September 19, 1933 in Kearny, NJ, Jean graduated from Kearny High School in 1951. Jean worked at NJ Bell after high school and then stayed at home to raise her daughters.

She is

