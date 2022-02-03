Environmental Commission discusses grant applications

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Environmental Commission is seeking grants for the borough through the Sustainable Energy NJ Certification Program.

Steve Mazouat, a commission member, told The Coast Star that the borough is applying for an Environmental Resource Inventory [ERI] grant, to be submitted before the deadline on Feb. 11.

The ERI grant application requires submission of maps, graphs, tables and text. If approved, it would allow expenditures to become incorporated in the borough’s master plan. Mr. Mazouat said it will allow for more collaboration between commissioners and members of the public on plans for the commission.

“This allows us to make an assessment and helps us get the community involved with allowing certain areas to be sustainable,” he said. “It’s also great to have support from the commissioners … hopefully this will be done efficiently and effectively,” said Mr. Mazouat.

The funding, if approved, will provide $10,000 to AEC through the Public Service Electric & Gas grant program, he said.

“We are a small community and we are grateful and excited to have resources that we can use to help the town,” said Sandra La Vallee Mc Laughlin, co-chair of the Environmental Commission.

She said although Avon is a small town, it does directly affect several larger area ecosystems, including waterways such as Shark River.

