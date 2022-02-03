Avon Historical Society opens up chronological post office display

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Historical Society announced at a recent meeting that a new display is now open from February to March at the Avon Post Office. The display, created by members of the society, encapsulates a lineage of postmasters, and the history of Avon’s postal services.

According to Norah Magrini, president of the society, Avon was incorporated as an official municipality in Monmouth County in 1900, yet the history of the post office goes beyond that when the area was known as Key East. She explained the first area where residents in the 1800’s would collect their mail was to the west of the railroad tracks on West Sylvania Avenue.

“The first post office was established for the area in 1869 and was run by William Laird,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neptune Township originally operated mail services west of the train tracks, according to members of the historical society.

“Benjamin Stanton was the first Avon Postmaster in 1886 when we were called Key East and he is in the first picture in the display. He remained in his position when we changed the name to Avon-by-the-Sea in 1889 and was incorporated on March 23, 1900,” she said.

“It moved three more times before it was established at 321 Main St., in 1955,” she said

In the display, there are several pictures of postmasters that chronologically show the borough’s and a map that shows the change over time of the post office locations history, a postal scale, a mail carrier, postal stamps, a plaque and newspaper articles.

“There are pictures of two postmasters: Charles White and Benjamin Stanton from the 1800’s and two mail carriers from the 1900’s: Steve Lusardi and Francis Reid,” she said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.