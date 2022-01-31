Residents urged to remove cars from streets, clear snow from hydrants

BELMAR — Following Saturday’s winter storm, which produced 14 inches of snow in Belmar, officials are urging residents to clear the accumulated snow from a three-foot area surrounding any fire hydrants near their residence or business and to remove their cars from the borough’s roadways prior to any future predicted snowfall.

“The roads are challenging because people continue to keep their cars in the spots, but the DPW has been working around the clock to get the streets cleared up as much as possible,” said Edward Kirschenbaum, the borough’s business administrator. “There were a lot of cars that were left on the roadways parked,” he said on Monday morning.

Mr. Kirschenbaum stated that snow removal can be completed “quicker” and more “efficient” if vehicles are not parked in roadways. He added that prior to the storm a message was sent out to residents.

Mayor Mark Walsifer thanked the Belmar Department of Public Works [DPW], who are continuing to clear the borough’s roadways from ice and snow.

“DPW did a great job trying to get everything cleaned up. There was a lot of snow to move though,” said the mayor. “We’re still trying to dig out but it could have been worse.”

The mayor noted that the borough did not experience any flooding and that there was minimal beach erosion. He added that thanks to the DPW, Belmar Elementary was able to open on Monday for a full school day.

The borough’s DPW had all of its trucks responding to the winter storm cleanup said, Mr. Kirschenbaum. “We had our entire fleet out there because a majority of our staff is out with COVID-19, so we got all hands on deck. as many trucks that we could get out there, we did.”

After snowfall stopped the Belmar Fire Department sent out two crews to remove snow from the borough’s fire hydrants, according to Mr. Kirschenbaum.

A message posted on the borough’s website on Saturday states: “Help us, help you by making sure you clear a 3-foot area from around the hydrant to the street at your business or home during this storm. This will limit any delays that potentially could occur if the hydrant is to be needed. Thank you all for the support in this effort.”

