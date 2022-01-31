Patricia O’Connor

By
Star News Group Staff
-
95 views
Patricia O'Connor
Patricia O’Connor (Patty), 63, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2022 surrounded by her cherished family.

Patty was born in West Orange and graduated from Mountain High School. The youngest of seven siblings, Patty is predeceased by her parents Donald and Mae Wagner, her father-in-law Michael O

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.