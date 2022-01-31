Mayor praises Point Beach snow removal performance

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The powerful nor’easter that dropped 17 and a half inches of snow on the borough this weekend was described by Mayor Paul Kanitra as something he hadn’t seen since 2010.

The Point Pleasant Beach Department of Public Works has been working throughout the storm and in its aftermath to clear the borough’s roads, keeping them safe from snow and ice.

“Were dealing with a massive amount of snowfall, and I couldn’t be any more proud of how our department of public works came through along with our first responders,” said the mayor on Monday morning.

Nine plowing vehicles along with construction equipment were used to assist in snow removal from roadways.

“Some of the crews at one point have been on for 16 hours,” said the mayor. “They were committed to making all our roads drivable before they took their first long break.”

Mayor Kanitra stated that he was “very happy” with the outcome of the municipality’s snow response, noting that today crews are out “fine-tuning” several areas and that the municipality’s recycling and trash collection was able to maintain its normal schedule.

“There are a lot of resources that go into making sure that everything gets cleared quickly and that everything is kept safe. We were really lucky to in that the power didn’t go out. That was our biggest concern, and that didn’t happen so I think it all turned out about as good as possible,” said the mayor.

The mayor told The Ocean Star that he believes that each municipal year the borough budgets for a certain number of snowfalls and that this storm has been accounted for in the DPW’s budget.

“We had a good plan for the storm — all the aspects for it that could be set up in advance were, and everybody just executed on that really well and that’s what got us where we are.

“I went for a drive yesterday morning through probably 12 different towns, and I think Point Pleasant Beach did as good a job or better than any of the other towns that I saw,” said the mayor. “That’s a testament to how hard [and] how long they worked.”

