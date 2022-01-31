Manasquan plows out of blizzard; schools open on time Monday

MANASQUAN – Borough department of public works crews “did a phenomenal job” plowing snow during and after the weekend nor’easter that dumped a foot and half of snow in town, borough Councilman Michael Mangan said Monday. “I for one appreciate their efforts and they received a lot of compliments from the public.”

By the numbers, he said, borough DPW crews worked clearing streets for 22 hours from Friday night through Saturday night, and another eight hours on Sunday, with 11 men, 10 trucks and one loader.

A snow-removal challenge with this particular storm, he said, “obviously was that the quantity of snow was a lot.” The total for Manasquan was 18.4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. “But I think the biggest thing that makes any of these storm cleanups difficult,” Mr. Mangan said, “is the amount of obstacles they have to deal with on the street, whether it’s parked cars or other things, and this snowstorm was no exception.”

The streets were cleared in time for Manasquan Elementary School and Manasquan High School to open up on Monday morning. District Superintendent Frank Kasyan said, “I have to compliment my dedicated custodians and grounds crew led by Matthew Hudson, our facilities supervisor, and Marc Rodgers, our head custodian, for their dedicated and diligent service during this blizzard. The Manasquan School District was able to open for full day instruction because of their efforts and the efforts of the Manasquan Department of Public Works.”

