Brielle clears roads of 17-plus inches of snow; school opens on time

BRIELLE – The borough received about 17 to 20 inches total during the weekend blizzard, but borough department of public works snow-plowing crews were able to keep roads open, borough Councilman Timothy Shaak said.

“It was a monumental event but Brielle came out relatively unscathed, which was very fortunate. The [DPW] did a great job. They had the roads open, sanded and clear,” and there were no accidents reported, Mr.Shaak said. “I’m sure it was an inconvenience to people, but we had no injuries and no major problem.”

The DPW had a crew of eight members who worked 30 hours from Friday night to Saturday night, he said. The department was down one member, who had been scheduled to return from a Florida vacation on Friday but had his flight canceled.

“Our DPW did a fantastic job. Storms like this are challenging from the get-go. They really are. Snow piles up fast,” he said. Challenges included low visibility during the worst of the storm overnight, and dodging obstacles such as parked cars on the street, he said.

But the crews were able to clean up the streets and also plow the parking lot at Brielle Elementary School so that it could open on time Monday morning, he added. “Brielle [school] was open regular time, no need for a delayed opening, business as usual, and I think that’s a testament to our department of public works,” he said.

