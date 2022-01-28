Simulation drill shows students how first responders work

MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School students were on the scene of a simulated car crash earlier this week, learning first-hand about the work of local first responders.

The live drill was conducted in the parking lot of the Manasquan First Aid Squad at 65 Broad St., on Tuesday, with some students posing as injured victims, and others as EMTs aiding the “victims” under the direction of actual Manasquan First Aid Squad EMS volunteers.

The students are in teacher James Fagen’s public safety class, part of the Public Safety Academy at the high school.

“How to respond to a scene is similar whether it’s police, fire or first aid,” Mr. Fagen said. “The first responders here who are helping us are walking the kids through how to assess the situation, and then they are going to treat the victim. This is the first time we’re doing this,” he said.

“When we’re done here, they are going to write a report on what they did, just like in the real world where after they get called to a scene, they have to write a report and file it.

Squad member David Pearce, a former student of Mr. Fagen, set up the traffic accident scenario, and assigned each “victim” specific injuries, including a lacerated cheek, fractured ankle, a shoulder injury and spinal injury.

