Point Beach schools adopt on-site COVID-19 testing

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach school district is offering weekly COVID-19 testing to students and faculty free of charge.

Launched in January, the testing is conducted in a conference room behind the Board of Education offices on Tuesdays from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m.

Laboratory Testing Services [LTS] is conducting the rapid antigen nasal swab testing. LTS is the same company that conducts staff testing under Gov. Phil Murphy’s mandate, said Superintendent William Smith on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The testing services are open to any students who wish to get tested, but they must register with their principal by the Friday before their first testing. This allows LTS to register the student in their system and to send the necessary information to parents.

“LTS is contracted by the state, connected to us initially for the purpose of conducting mandatory staff testing. There is no cost to staff or students. Staff may also test during the student time window,” explained Mr. Smith.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.