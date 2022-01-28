Point Beach OEM issues advisory on impending winter storm

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Office of Emergency Management [OEM] issued a notice to residents ahead of a winter storm which is forecasted to produce blizzard conditions, gale-force winds and coastal flooding at the Jersey Shore beginning this evening into Saturday.

“We are currently predicting snowfall between twelve and eighteen inches overnight into Saturday morning,” states the message. “Please park your vehicles in your driveway wherever possible to accommodate timely and effective snow removal.”

Any residents that live in areas prone to flooding may park their vehicles in the Point Pleasant Beach Train Station parking lot for the duration of the storm.

Residents are also asked to secure any loose items that may blow about and cause damage and to remove all portable basketball nets and containers from the municipality’s streets.

Any seniors that need assistance in the event of a power outage should call the police immediately, said Mayor Paul Kanitra on Friday afternoon.

