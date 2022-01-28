Mask opposition aired and displayed at Point Beach BOE meeting

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education was urged to make masks optional in school buildings Tuesday night, while failing to enforce the state mandate during its meeting at G. Harold Antrim Elementary School.

School board member Elizabeth Boyle and several members of the public did not wear masks during the meeting, which was held in the school’s auditorium. Neither did two of Ms. Boyle’s children, who spoke against the mask mandate during the public comment portion of the meeting.

That followed Schools Superintendent William Smith’s statement that the mask requirement remained in place, in compliance with an executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Ms. Boyle, who was the only board member not wearing a mask during the meeting, later declined a request for comment, referring The Ocean Star to BOE president Sherry Finn.

When asked about the non-compliance with the mask requirement at Tuesday’s meeting, Ms. Finn said, “We did not discuss, obviously, that situation, so we really don’t have a comment on it right now as a board.” She further explained that neither Ms. Boyle or other individual board members would comment on the matter, saying, “The board speaks together … all six of us in two weeks will decide on what we want to say and then one person says it. And as the president that would be me.”

Gov. Murphy reinstated a public health emergency as executive order 281 on Jan. 11 in order to ensure that the state is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading omicron variant. The reinstatement runs until Feb. 10.

