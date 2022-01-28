GSP fire damage put at $3.5M; juvenile suspects arrested

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Turnpike Authority on Tuesday awarded two emergency contracts totaling $3.5 million to repair the Garden State Parkway, after the Jan. 19 fire that occurred beneath the northbound and southbound roadways of the Parkway and the Interchange 91 ramps at Milepost 92.9.

According to the authority, the “fire destroyed the liner inside the approximately 300-foot culvert and significantly damaged portions of the original culvert surface, the connecting stormwater drainage system and treatment devices.”

The fire burned from both ends of the culvert, and parkway traffic was stalled and redirected for hours. Officials say that the blaze burned for over nine hours. According to the state police, the fire was started by two juveniles.

Emergency contracts were issued due to the extensive damage. One contract was awarded to general contractor Joseph M. Sanzari, Inc. for $3 million. The other contract was awarded to McCormick Taylor, Inc., an engineering consultant from Mount Laurel Township, for $500,000.

SUSPECTS ARRESTED

On Jan. 25, after about a week of investigation, New Jersey State Police charged two juveniles with arson in relation to the parkway fire.

The investigation also showed that the suspects had recently broken into a building owned by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, adjacent to the Garden State Parkway 91 north commuter lot, authorities said. Police added burglary, criminal mischief, interference with transportation and defiant trespassing to the suspects’ charges.

The suspects were released pending a future court date, police said.

Because the suspects are juveniles, state police said no further information will be released about them. Court proceedings also will not be open to the public.

