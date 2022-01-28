Grant to improve playground areas in Bradley

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough received a grant from the Municipal Open Space Grant Program of Monmouth County, in the amount of $135,000.

The grant, to be matched by the Monmouth County Parks System, will go to improving the playground at Lake Terrace.

“We’ve been looking at all parts of town and one area – Lake Terrace Park – needed help. Public works group put a sidewalk in to start, spruced it up, and we applied for these open space grants,” said Mayor Larry Fox, “We said this park has under five-year-old playground stuff and was a bit tired looking. We’ve already done a sidewalk, but we can do the playground over. So we put in a grant of $135k, the way it works is that they’ll match you for the money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The borough plans to install a rubberized surface on the playground to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and to make the play area more accessible to all types of children.

Initially, the borough wanted to install the same kind of surface on the playground on the promenade, but after learning about the steep price point of $80,000, decided to hold off on the decision for now.

Thanks to the grant, however, the borough plans to spend the surplus money on adding extra equipment to the playground on the beach for younger children.

“Everyone got a level of funding, so now in the spring, we should have a rubberized surface [on Lake Terrace] and something for children under five years old on the promenade playground. There’s not a lot of equipment for kids under five.”

The promenade playground will be a “mixed use” play area for kids, while the one on Lake Terrace will primarily be geared towards younger children.

Mayor Fox plans to finish the additions to both playgrounds sometime before Memorial Day.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.