Bradley library launches community book club

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Library has been selected as one of 100 libraries across the country to participate in the third round of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.

The program is an American Library Association initiative “that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities”, according to the press release concerning the grant.

The library has been awarded with a $3,000 grant that will kick off a program known as “One Beach One Read”. One Beach One Read grew from last summer’s community read for middle-school students and their families, and the program will continue into 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire Bradley Beach community of families, retirees, second-home owners, municipal workers and business owners are all invited to participate and read the novel “The High House” by Jessie Greengrass.

The novel follows four people attempting to make a home in the midst of an environmental disaster, and takes on the issues of love, parenthood, sacrifice and survival under the threat of extinction.

“The Library chose a theme of Climate Change for its first One Beach One Read because as a beach community, Bradley Beach is so impacted by climate change. And as a municipality, it is taking many steps to address the environment and climate change. In addition to the book discussion and culminating event in mid-April, the library expects to convene additional events focused on climate change.” said the Library in it’s press release.

The High House is available now at the Bradley Beach library as both a print edition and e-reader compatible. The novel is on sale at the Asbury Book Cooperative, located at 623 Cookman Ave., and will be available for sale in select Bradley Beach businesses in February.

Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance [BBBCA] is co-sponsoring the One Beach One Read. “We are so excited to use this event to build community in Bradley Beach! We look forward to partnering with community organizations on this exciting new program.” said BBCA’s President, Paula Gavin on undertaking this new initiative.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.