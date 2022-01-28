Bradley goes green with recycling program

BRADLEY BEACH —The Friends of the Bradley Beach Library, with the help of Bradley Beach Elementary School, have initiated a new recycling program that not only supports local restaurants, but also helps the environment.

The program, which began last year, was the brainchild of Bradley Beach citizen Ines Altemose. Ms. Altemose, who is also the Secretary of the Friends of the Bradley Beach Library that “organizes fundraising opportunities within the community for the support of library initiatives,” according to their Facebook page, was inspired to bring the program to the town when she couldn’t find a way to be rid of her plastic containers without damaging the environment.

“Last year, the mayor had a campaign to support a local restaurant at least once a week,” Ms. Altemose told The Coast Star. “My husband and I signed up for that and we did a bit of takeout. But most of the takeout is in plastic containers that aren’t recyclable. So, I put them in a box in my basement, and I started researching what you can do [with the plastic containers].

“I even contacted a couple people who are really big on the environment and they said ‘reuse them or throw them in the trash’, and I said; well I can’t do that!”

Ms. Altemose attended a workshop with the American Littoral Society, as well as consulting people from Bradley Beach’s Environmental Commission, but couldn’t find any answers as to what to do with her plastic that wouldn’t have an effect on the environment.

“I couldn’t find anything.” she said.

The TerraCycle Global Foundation

At some point last year, however, she happened to stumble upon the website of a program known as the TerraCycle Plastic Recycling Program.

“I’d heard about them, but nobody seemed to think that they did anything with these kinds of plastic containers. I spent some time going through their website and I found this Rubbermaid recycling program, where if you join that program they will send you shipping labels, and you can ship UPS for free, and it’s not end up in a landfill. So I signed up for it.”

The TerraCycle Global Foundation is a nonprofit charity based in New Jersey. The foundation was formed in 2018 with a seed grant from the PepsiCo Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, their mission is “to address the complex challenges of collecting and recycling waste in emerging countries and communities; the Foundation engages with local communities in emerging regions to offer collection and recycling platforms for waste, with a special emphasis on preventing plastic pollution from entering our aquatic systems.”

