Belmar superintendent introduces himself to school community

BELMAR — The new year has brought a new superintendent to the Belmar Public School District, Jimmy Alvarez began his position on Jan. 1. Now, Mr. Alvarez is on a mission to individually meet all the students and staff of Belmar Elementary School as he embarks in this new role.

“I think every experience that I had in education and even before education, has brought me down the path to this position. Even my jobs when I was a kid. All those things have played an important part in me having the right skill set for this work, and I’m lucky enough to be in a place like Belmar,” said Mr. Alvarez this week.

Mr. Alvarez was born in New Jersey after his parents immigrated to the United States from Cuba.

He is bilingual, speaking Spanish at home.

He received his bachelor’s degree from York College of Pennsylvania in 1999. He then received his master’s degree in arts in education administration from Kean University.

After college, Mr. Alvarez worked for the American Cancer Society as a director of special events and for Weichert Title Agency.

He began his career in education when he was 25. “I realized that was my path,” he said, adding that he got his start in the field at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark.

