Wall moves to replace Tony Grandinetti as head football coach

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall High School appears to have made it official that it will be replacing head football coach Tony Grandinetti — not with an announcement, but in a job posting.

The school listed a notice seeking a head varsity football coach on Friday, Jan. 21.

Grandinetti, who is also a teacher at the high school, has been on administrative leave.

The posting leaves other questions about plans for the upcoming football season unanswered.

The team would normally be in the middle of its off-season training program at this point.

When approached for comment on Wednesday, Wall interim athletic director Nick Pizzuli said he was not permitted to speak about the coaching progression.

Grandinetti guided the Crimson Knights to a 36-14 record over five seasons with Wall becoming one of the top public school teams in the state.

The Crimson Knights won the Central Jersey Group III title under Grandinetti during the 2019 season and finished with a perfect 7-0 and the number one ranking in the Shore Conference during the coronavirus shortened season in 2020.

The team finished 6-4 this season. Wall won its Central Jersey Group III playoff game against Hopewell Valley before the school suspended the season and forfeited its second round playoff game against Delsea.

The Shore Conference released the football schedule for the 2022 season and Wall will remain in the toughest division in the conference.

The Crimson Knights will open the season at home against Red Bank Catholic on Sept. 9, at home. Wall will play in the American Division with Red Bank Catholic, Rumson-Fair Haven, Donovan Catholic, Middletown South and Manalapan.

