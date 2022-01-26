Crews respond to brush fire on Gull Island

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A brush fire on Gull Island behind Channel Drive was reported at 12:37 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The fire, burning for two hours, has now been extinguished according to Point Pleasant Beach Assistant Fire Chief Ira Waldman.

Stations 43 and 42 of Point Pleasant Beach responded. Point Pleasant Boro assisted with station 75 and a fireboat along with Manasquan’s station 27 and their fireboat. The United States Coast Guard and TowBoatUS assisted.

The state forestry service was on standby with a helicopter with water capabilities to assist if needed.

“The quick efforts of our fire department tackling the fire directly on the island were what helped get it under control and negated the need for the chopper,” stated the mayor this afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the mayor.

A notice to residents about the fire was posted on the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department’s Facebook page this afternoon. The message states: “Please be advised there is an active brush fire on Gull Island behind Channel Dr. There will be a large presence of Fire Apparatus in the area of Channel Drive and the Northwest part of town. There is visible smoke in that area of town, do not be alarmed. Also please be advised there will be Helicopters in the area assisting with the brush fire. Parts of Channel Dr. are closed off at this time. Please follow officers’ directions on any detours.”

