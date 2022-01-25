Page Stelle Falkinburg

By
Star News Group Staff
-
68 views
Page Stelle Falkinburg of St. Petersbury Florida, born Saturday, May 18, 1935,
passed away on December 26, 2021. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and spent his youth in Point Pleasant Beach.
 
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Sara Jane and John W. Falkinburg, his brother George and his

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.